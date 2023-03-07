Sport

Blast from the past: Rhodes dives his way into South African cricketing hearts

Today in SA sports history: March 8

07 March 2023 - 20:54
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1980 — Jimmy Abbott takes on Kallie Knoetze at the Ellis Park tennis stadium in one of the most highly anticipated local heavyweight matchups, but blows him out in the first round. Knoetze retired the following year...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. How Kaizer Motaung Jr plans to finally fix Chiefs Sport
  2. Backs to the wall mindset does it for Lions Sport
  3. Test Championship driving trend towards shorter matches Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA’s Silver Assassin takes out world-ranked American Sport
  5. Blast from the past: South African lawn bowlers have the Midas touch at world ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Rain drowns Proteas’ World Cup hopes in Durban Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Sweet victory as Sugar Boy clocks England’s Big Benn Sport

Most read

  1. How Kaizer Motaung Jr plans to finally fix Chiefs Sport
  2. Springboks need attack coach to gain edge in the World Cup: Mordt Sport
  3. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA’s Silver Assassin takes out world-ranked American Sport
  5. Test Championship driving trend towards shorter matches Sport

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low