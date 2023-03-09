Sport

Blast from the past: SA thrash Australia in PE before 22 years in the wilderness

Today in SA sport history: March 10

09 March 2023 - 20:41
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1970 — South Africa’s cricketers play their last day of Test match cricket before being forced into international isolation for 22 years. Playing in Port Elizabeth SA, captained by Ali Bacher, hammer Bill Lawry’s Australians by 323 runs for a 4-0 series whitewash. Chasing 570 runs for victory, the Aussies were bowled out for 246, with Mike Procter taking 6/73. Opener Barry Richards scored 81 and 126 in his two innings.   ..

