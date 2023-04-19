Sport

Emile Baron’s slide to destitution, and the lifeline from Norway that can change it all

How the disbursement of the R2m raised in Norway is managed will be crucial

19 April 2023 - 22:05 By Marc Strydom

Emile Baron’s remarkable story has the chance to go one of two Hollywood endings after fans in Norway raised R2m to try to get him and his family back on their feet — feel-good happy and inspirational, or gritty art-house downer...

