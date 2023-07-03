Blast from the past: Springboks trounce England at Newlands
03 July 2023 - 21:23
1912 — South African tennis players Charles Winslow and Harry Kitson claim the doubles gold at the Stockholm Olympics — and they win their respective singles semifinal contests to ensure an all-South African men’s singles final the following day. ..
Blast from the past: Springboks trounce England at Newlands
1912 — South African tennis players Charles Winslow and Harry Kitson claim the doubles gold at the Stockholm Olympics — and they win their respective singles semifinal contests to ensure an all-South African men’s singles final the following day. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos