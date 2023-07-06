KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Pieter-Steph has a chance to show why he’s big in Japan
The Springbok flank has the opportunity to remind everyone why he was World Rugby Player of the Year in 2019
06 July 2023 - 21:21
Saturday is the perfect stage for Pieter-Steph du Toit to make an on-field statement and remind everyone why he was considered the best rugby player on the planet in 2019...
