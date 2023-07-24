Sport

MARC STRYDOM: Banyana showed they can do it, but it’s tough on those World Cup streets

Banyana showed against Sweden they can compete at this level on a far more equal footing than four years ago

24 July 2023 - 20:44 By Marc Strydom

There is a reason every footballer — and most fans too, before they realise they don’t have the talent — dreams of playing at the World Cup...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Banyana showed 'resilience, bravery and courage' against Swedes, says Ellis Soccer
  2. Heartbreak for brave Banyana as Sweden snatch last-gasp winner Soccer
  3. Boosted by display against Sweden Banyana aim for win against Argentina Soccer
  4. Scorer Magaia 'should be fine for the next game': Banyana coach Ellis Soccer

Latest

  1. MARC STRYDOM: Banyana showed they can do it, but it’s tough on those World Cup ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks blow All Blacks away in Bloem Sport
  3. Ready to cash in: women athletes are the sports world’s growth stocks Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas Lord it over England in the first Test Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Too old or too cold? Which was it for the Springboks in Auckland ... Sport

Latest Videos

Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji
Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised