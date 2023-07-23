Soccer

Banyana showed 'resilience, bravery and courage' against Swedes, says Ellis

23 July 2023 - 13:23 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart (right) and forward Jermaine Seoposenwe (centre) get up to challenge of Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt in the Fifa Women's World Cup group G match at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on on July 23 2023.
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart (right) and forward Jermaine Seoposenwe (centre) get up to challenge of Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt in the Fifa Women's World Cup group G match at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on on July 23 2023.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana showed how much they have improved on the World Cup stage with their performance of “resilience, bravery and courage”, almost matching third-ranked Sweden in their group G opener in Wellington, New Zealand, coach Desiree Ellis said. 

The African champions gave a display worthy of their continental title as they shocked the tournament dark horses taking the lead through Hildah Magaia's 48th-minute opener at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday night (early morning in South Africa).

A defensive error allowed Fridolina Rolfö to equalise in the 65th. From one of Sweden's dangerous corners — where the South Africans were troubled by the Scandinavians' height all evening — Amanda Ilestedt’s headed a last-gasp winner (90th).

The 2-1 defeat puts 54th-ranked Banyana under pressure for their results in their remaining matches against 28th-ranked Argentina in Dunedin on Friday (2am SA time) and 16th-ranked Italy back in Wellington on August 2 (9am SA time).

But the manner of the performance — the South Africans defending superbly and creating chances, though of course they also rode their luck sometimes against their vaunted opponents — will boost Banyana's confidence they can get results in the theoretically easier remaining games.

“We had a gameplan and I thought it worked throughout. I thought we were defensively very sound,” Ellis said.

“We knew they were going to be a challenge at set pieces and I thought we handled that very well.

“Our transitions could have been better. If our decisions in the final third had been better we’d be speaking about a different result now.

“We’ve been working on all of those things and as the game went on we tried to effect changes to ensure we stood fast.

“Unfortunately we conceded at a moment where we were in complete control and that put us back a bit. And to concede right at the end I thought was a bit cruel, but that is football.

“I thought in this performance, even though it was a loss, we are very proud of the way we played.

“We might not have had the preparation we wanted but the group of players have shown resilience, they’ve shown bravery and courage — and through that we could have got a better result.

“But other than that I’m very proud of the way we played. We had a gameplan and they [Sweden] did exactly what we thought they would.

“At times I thought if we had taken our chances, or better decisions where we were maybe two-vs-one and went on our own, we could have had a different result, even with them scoring at the end.”

Given how many corners Sweden had — 13 to South Africa's one — and how dangerous they looked there, Banyana dealt well in the end against those to only concede one goal from them.

The Europeans always looked like they could score from a corner though — and especially Ilestedt’s, who came close on a number of occasions. So it was no surprise in the end that Banyana's demise came from that department and scorer.

They might look to beef up that area, though also examine and prepare for Argentina's strengths and weaknesses, in the next three days' training.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE

Heartbreak for brave Banyana as Sweden snatch last-gasp winner

There was heartbreak for a brave Banyana Banyana in their 2023 Women’s World Cup opener as tournament dark horses Sweden snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Dlamini warns Banyana of cockiness ahead of World Cup opener against Sweden

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini wants her teammates to avoid approaching their opening 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup against Sweden on Sunday ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We must show we're African champs': Banyana defender Mbane before crunch game against Sweden

Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane believes going to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup as African champions gives them a lot of confidence for ...
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana need not be intimidated by Sweden, says Hildah Magaia

Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia has urged her teammates to approach their Fifa Women's World Cup opening match against group favourites Sweden ...
Sport
3 days ago

Rubensson ready to replace Seger as Sweden's midfield anchor in World Cup opener against Banyana

Sweden's Elin Rubensson says she is ready to step in and replace injury-plagued midfield talisman Caroline Seger as her side kick off their Women's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana's game against Sweden will set tone for World Cup: Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis admits there is pressure on her team at the Women’s World Cup, and it is coming at them from a few directions.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Scorer Magaia 'should be fine for the next game': Banyana coach Ellis Soccer
  2. ‘There’s something cooking': Ntseki happy with Chiefs’ display against Yanga Soccer
  3. Banyana showed 'resilience, bravery and courage' against Swedes, says Ellis Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs go down to Yanga as Molefi Ntseki introduces new signings in Dar ... Soccer
  5. Heartbreak for brave Banyana as Sweden snatch last-gasp winner Soccer

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community