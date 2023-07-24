Boosted by display against Sweden Banyana aim for win against Argentina
Banyana Banyana will be determined to take their narrow opening defeat against heavyweights as proof they can compete on the stage ahead of their next Women's World Cup group G fixture against Argentina, in Dunedin, New Zealand on Friday (2am SA time).
They may be disappointed with their 2-1 loss to Sweden in Wellington on Sunday but the national team will use their promising performance as motivation.
The African champions gave a display worthy of their continental title as they shocked the tournament dark horses taking the lead through Hildah Magaia's 48th-minute opener at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.
A defensive error allowed Fridolina Rolfö to equalise in the 65th minute. From one of Sweden's dangerous corners — where the South Africans were troubled by the Scandinavians' height all evening — Amanda Ilestedt headed a last-gasp, 90th-minute winner.
Goalkeeper Kaylin Swart remained upbeat saying there were many positives to take from the defeat but that some minor adjustments were needed.
“I think it was about fine margins,” Swart said. “Yes, we tried to work on all these things that happened during the game and I think we really showed so much character.
“I think we can look back at this game and hope we just take all the positives going into the next game with a lot more confidence and knowing we are capable of playing these big teams.
“I think we surprised Sweden — they never saw that one coming. It's little things we have to work on.
“f you look at it, they are five times taller than us. It was tough, we tried to contain them at set pieces, but it was fine margins that lost us the game.
“There were moments where we held onto the ball quite a bit and really showed character, we showed we can play possession football. But if you are defending for a long period obviously the shifting becomes less and less.
“We played so well and had great moments. If we can continue with those great moments, I think the next game will be a better showing for us.”
South Africa captain Refiloe Jane said Banyana will take stock and regroup.
“It's going to be important for us now to reflect, go back and look at what we did right and what we did wrong, and then move onto the next game.
“We take it one game at a time. We prepared for Sweden and now we move onto prepare for Argentina, and then we keep on going. It's not over yet, there are still two games to go, so all is not lost.
“It's a disappointing result but we can't just throw in the towel. We still have a chance.”
As brave and promising as Banyana's performance was against world No.3-ranked Sweden, the result left the South Africans under greater pressure in the supposedly easier games against 28th-ranked Argentina and 16th-ranked Italy on August 2.
The South Africans probably have to beat Argentina, who lost 1-0 against Italy on Monday, to remain in the hunt for the knockout stages.
HeraldLIVE
