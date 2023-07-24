Boosted by display against Sweden Banyana aim for win against Argentina

“I think we can look back at this game and hope we just take all the positives going into the next game with a lot more confidence and knowing we are capable of playing these big teams.

“I think we surprised Sweden — they never saw that one coming. It's little things we have to work on.

“f you look at it, they are five times taller than us. It was tough, we tried to contain them at set pieces, but it was fine margins that lost us the game.

“There were moments where we held onto the ball quite a bit and really showed character, we showed we can play possession football. But if you are defending for a long period obviously the shifting becomes less and less.

“We played so well and had great moments. If we can continue with those great moments, I think the next game will be a better showing for us.”

South Africa captain Refiloe Jane said Banyana will take stock and regroup.

“It's going to be important for us now to reflect, go back and look at what we did right and what we did wrong, and then move onto the next game.

“We take it one game at a time. We prepared for Sweden and now we move onto prepare for Argentina, and then we keep on going. It's not over yet, there are still two games to go, so all is not lost.

“It's a disappointing result but we can't just throw in the towel. We still have a chance.”

As brave and promising as Banyana's performance was against world No.3-ranked Sweden, the result left the South Africans under greater pressure in the supposedly easier games against 28th-ranked Argentina and 16th-ranked Italy on August 2.

The South Africans probably have to beat Argentina, who lost 1-0 against Italy on Monday, to remain in the hunt for the knockout stages.

HeraldLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.