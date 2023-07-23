Soccer

Heartbreak for brave Banyana as Sweden snatch last-gasp winner

23 July 2023 - 09:09 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane challenges Nathalie Bjorn of Sweden in their Fifa Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 group G match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on July 23, 2023.
Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane challenges Nathalie Bjorn of Sweden in their Fifa Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 group G match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on July 23, 2023.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

There was heartbreak for brave Banyana Banyana in their 2023 Women’s World Cup opener as tournament dark horses Sweden had to snatch a last-gasp 2-1 win in Wellington, New Zealand on Sunday.

The South Africans now, seemingly unfairly given the fortitude of their display against the third-ranked team in the world at Wellington Regional Stadium, are now under pressure in group G to earn results against 28th-ranked Argentina and 16th-ranked Italy.

But Desiree Ellis’s 54th-ranked side will take much confidence that they can do that and create an upset in the group from a performance where they shocked Sweden by taking a 48th-minute lead through Hildah Magaia.

Fridolina Rolfö equalised courtesy of a defensive error in the 65th, but South Africa appeared headed for a result that would have put them in a strong position to progress to the knockout stages until Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute headed winner.

Ellis somewhat surprisingly started with Kaylin Swart in goal ahead of 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations hero Andile Dlamini.

Swart's better distribution, so the South Africans did not end up sitting back out of defence too much, was apparently the reasoning. Swart's greater height would also have been a factor in a department the Swedish outfield players certainly had an advantage in.

Thembi Kgatlana might not have had a shot on goal in the first half but her skill and pace, regularly scything through the Swedes to keep them on their toes, was crucial in a strong opening half from the South Africans. She set up the opening goal just after the break.

Banyana managed the stronger opening half-hour where they stifled Sweden's attacks and probed for openings. The Europeans found their stride and piled on pressure towards the break.

Soon after kickoff Jermaine Seoposenwe's cross fell to centreback Bongeka Gamede ghosting up on the left, who shot high over the bar. Refiloe Jane's audacious chip from 40m, after a strong passage of play, was onto the top netting.

It took until the 20th minute for the Swedes to get a shot on goal, Filippa Angeldal striking a skidding shot that Swart awkwardly took.

On the half-hour Seoposenwe’s drive was held by goalkeeper Zecira Mušović.

Banyana had scrambled clear from corners where Sweden's height advantage made life difficult. An 8-0 first-half corner count threatened to create an opener.

In the final three minutes before the break Sweden had their best two chances of the half from Jonna Andersson corners from the right, one headed wide and the other over, both by big centreback Ilestedt.

The South Africans would have had belief, from such a promising first half, they just might snatch a goal early in the second.

A deft touch by Jane steered the ball ahead of Kgatlana on the left who outstripped Ilestedt for pace, cut in and struck to force a stop from Mušović. Magaia was well-placed to bundle over the rebound.

Magaia limped off injured, replaced by Gabriela Salgado, moments later.

Sweden struck back soon, though a defensive error helped them. The dangerous left wing Johanna Kaneryd crossed and right-back Lebogang Ramalepe allowed the clearance through her legs as Rolfö got the touch past Swart.

From there Banyana expertly mounted a defence against the expected Swedish onslaught and seemed to have done enough to earn a famous draw.

It was one of Sweden’s dangerous corners that undid them, the delivery from Kosovare Asllani finding the free head of Ilestedt to head past Swart.

TimesLIVE

