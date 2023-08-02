Edson Castillo is the real deal, say Kaizer Chiefs players and coach
Kaizer Chiefs’ players and new head coach Molefi Ntseki believe Venezuelan international midfield signing Edson Castillo is the real deal and can help Amakhosi with a stronger campaign in 2023-24. That's the belief of Kaizer Chiefs’ players and new head coach Molefi Ntseki.
A forceful, strong midfielder with good distribution and an eye for a pass can be a big asset helping to turn around a team.
And Chiefs need a turnaround. They have gone eight seasons without a trophy and with each campaign, the pressure and weight of that record grows heavier on the players’ shoulders.
Ntseki, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and right-back Reeve Frosler cautioned that Castillo needs to find his feet before too much expectation is placed on his shoulders.
However all three have been impressed with what they have seen in training and the 1-0 preseason friendly defeats to Yanga SC in Tanzania and Township Rollers in Botswana are where Castillo caught the eye.
“Quality,” was Petersen’s response on what he thinks of the midfielder.
“I haven’t seen a player like him in a while. His vision, his understanding.
“There’s a language barrier, but as soon as you explain something to him with the ball he gets it like that [clicks his fingers] and he does it.
“He’s just one of those players who can pick a pass out of nowhere that only he sees. I’m excited to be playing with him and see him achieve big things for the team this season.”
Frosler agreed Castillo, who has six caps for Venezuela, can strengthen Chiefs’ midfield once he settles into an unfamiliar league and style of play.
“He’s a very good player. The signings we’ve made this season were all good signings, guys who can contribute to the team,” the Bafana Bafana right-back said.
“Castillo has done very well since arriving. He’s still working on the language barrier and it’s coming along nicely.”
Ntseki feels he has plugged deficiencies in Chiefs' squad with quality signings including centrebacks Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango, midfielders Castillo and Mduduzi Mdantsane, wingers Pule Mmodi and Tebogo Potsane, and striker Ranga Chivaviro.
“The squad audit is important and this was done towards the end of the [2022-23 season],” the coach said.
“And the players [we brought] were the players we felt needed to come and add value to the team. But a good team performance will give a good result.
“When you speak of Edson Castillo, he’s an international, he’s played for the Venezuelan national team. And you can see the quality and personality in him and that he’s a top-quality player.
“And I think that came out of our recruitment in looking for a player like him. We are happy with what we see. We can only wish him a consistent, maybe injury-free season.
“But he cannot do it alone. We have other payers we have brought in to strengthen the team and address the expectations [from the fans].
“We are very positive about the attitude of the players and also their personal objectives. We are driving an objective as a team to overcome the setbacks of the past seasons. Hopefully, God-willing, things will turn out well for all of us.”
Chiefs kick off their season with a DStv Premiership fixture against Chippa United at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.