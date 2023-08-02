Edson Castillo is the real deal, say Kaizer Chiefs players and coach

Kaizer Chiefs’ players and new head coach Molefi Ntseki believe Venezuelan international midfield signing Edson Castillo is the real deal and can help Amakhosi with a stronger campaign in 2023-24. That's the belief of Kaizer Chiefs’ players and new head coach Molefi Ntseki.

A forceful, strong midfielder with good distribution and an eye for a pass can be a big asset helping to turn around a team.

And Chiefs need a turnaround. They have gone eight seasons without a trophy and with each campaign, the pressure and weight of that record grows heavier on the players’ shoulders.

Ntseki, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and right-back Reeve Frosler cautioned that Castillo needs to find his feet before too much expectation is placed on his shoulders.

However all three have been impressed with what they have seen in training and the 1-0 preseason friendly defeats to Yanga SC in Tanzania and Township Rollers in Botswana are where Castillo caught the eye.

“Quality,” was Petersen’s response on what he thinks of the midfielder.