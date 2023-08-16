Prop Zander Fagerson, hooker George Turner, lock Scott Cummings, flank Hamish Watson, wing Darcy Graham, centre Chris Harris, fullback Blair Kinghorn and scrumhalves George Horne and Ali Price all played in Japan four years ago.
Scotland World Cup squad
Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors),
Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie (both Edinburgh), Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (all Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner (all Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (unattached),
George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)
Backs: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Ben Healy (Edinburgh), George Horne, Huw Jones (both Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh),
Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath, Finn Russell (both Bath), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon)
Scottish Van der Merwe wings his way to World Cup
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)
The Springboks’ pool B rivals Scotland have included Duhan van der Merwe in their Rugby World Cup squad, despite the winger limping off injured against France in St Etienne last Saturday.
Van der Merwe did himself a mischief with Scotland on the attack in the second half but remained on the field. He rounded off a try a few minutes later but appeared in discomfort before gingerly departing the scene.
Van der Merwe joins fellow wing Kyle Steyn, and props WP Nel and Pierre Schoeman as the South African-born contingent in Scotland’s squad.
Gregor Townsend’s squad, with Jamie Ritchie at the helm, features 19 forwards and 14 backs. The squad boasts 14 players each from Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors, two from Bath and one each from Toulon and Gloucester. Prop Rory Sutherland is unattached.
Flank Ritchie is one of 15 players who represented Scotland at the last World Cup, while Nel, flyhalf Finn Russell, locks Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist are all set for a third campaign at the game’s show piece tournament. Flank Jack Dempsey represented Australia at the last World Cup.
