Sport

Blast from the past: Boks outmuscle All Blacks to win third Test at Newlands

Today in SA sport history: September 4

03 September 2023 - 19:36
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1937 — Flanker Ebbo Bastard and winger Freddy Turner score tries as the Springboks bounce back to beat New Zealand 13-6 in the second Test to level the series at 1-1 with one Test to go. Kiwi centre Jack Sullivan scored two unconverted tries in the first half to give his team a 6-0 halftime lead at Lancaster Park in Christchurch. But SA were inspired after a halftime pep talk by captain Phil Nel, who told them they might as well pack their bags and go home if they lost. Fullback Gerry Brand converted both SA tries and added a penalty. ..

