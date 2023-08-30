Sport

Blast from the past: Cloete on cloud nine after leaping to high jump gold

Today in SA sport history: August 31

30 August 2023 - 21:13
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1980 — Chris Burger dies about 12 hours after suffering a broken neck in a Currie Cup match between Western Province and Free State in Bloemfontein. Burger, a utility player, was at fullback for WP on the day. He had been caught in possession deep inside his own half and a maul formed. Burger is believed to have suffered the fatal injury when two Free State players charged in and collapsed the maul. After all the players got up, Burger continued to lie there, motionless but conscious. Just before the start of the match both teams had stood for a minute’s silence to honour Free State prop Rampie Stander, who had collapsed and died after a training session just three days earlier. Free State won the encounter 7-6...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi Kodwa needs to KO clowns of Boxing SA urgently Sport
  2. Rugby World Cup tarnished as draw makes mockery of rankings Sport
  3. Cricket SA’s dilly-dallying has let the Proteas women down Sport
  4. Unsung hero to orchestra conductor for Banyana World Cup star Biyana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Viljoen lands bronze in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Silver-lining for Sepeng in Seville Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Amla’s 150 spearheads emphatic Proteas’ victory in ... Sport

Latest

  1. Boom in SA women’s sports and growth potential catching sponsors’ eyes Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Cloete on cloud nine after leaping to high jump gold Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi Kodwa needs to KO clowns of Boxing SA urgently Sport
  4. Rugby World Cup tarnished as draw makes mockery of rankings Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Viljoen lands bronze in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Sport

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...