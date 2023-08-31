Sport

Blast from the past: Thobela KOs Catley for third world title

Today in SA sport history: September 1

31 August 2023 - 21:41
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1928 — New Zealand beat the Springboks 13-5 in the fourth Test at Newlands in Cape Town to draw the four-match series 2-2. Centre JC van der Westhuizen scored SA’s only try, with flyhalf Bennie Osler adding the conversion. Forward Tuna Swain scored the visitors’ only try, but centre Mark Nicholls slotted two penalties and a drop, worth four points in those days...

