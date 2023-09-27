Frustration at slow pace of Charlotte Maxeke repairs
Reasons for the repeated delays and ongoing challenges given by high-level hospital staffers include criminality, incompetence and poor management
27 September 2023 - 21:30
With almost 20% of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) still inaccessible and almost 1,000 parking spaces unavailable after a fire in April 2021, staff are frustrated and information is scarce. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.