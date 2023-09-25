Sport

Blast from the past: Fordyce heads a full SA podium in London-to-Brighton ultra-marathon

Today in SA sport history: September 26

25 September 2023 - 18:36
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1953 — Flyhalf Natie Rens kicks 13 points to guide the Springboks to a 22-9 win over Australia in the final fourth Test at Crusader’s in Port Elizabeth to seal the series 3-1. Rens, playing in only his second international, converted SA’s two tries and landed two penalties and a drop. The tries came from front-rower Chris Koch and scrumhalf Hansie Oelofse...

