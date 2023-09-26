Sport

Blast from the past: Mitchell changes Layne to become world champ

Today in SA sport history: September 27

26 September 2023 - 21:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1986 — Brian Mitchell wins the WBA junior-lightweight crown when he stops champion Alfredo Layne of Panama in the 10th round at Sun City. Layne was making his first defence after dethroning ageing legend Wilfredo Gomez four months earlier. That defeat kick-started a chain of six straight losses, though in his next bout Layne had the satisfaction of knocking down future star Pernell Whitaker before losing on points. Mitchell went on to make 12 defences of that belt, a record for the weight division...

