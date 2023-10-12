Sport

Backrow and scrum battles could decide France vs Boks: Serge Betsen

Dupont ace in French pack but Kolisi can rally South Africa, says Cameroon-born ex-flanker

12 October 2023 - 21:08 By Grant Shub

Former French loose forward Serge Betsen believes Rugby World Cup hosts France have the edge but defending world champions South Africa will be a tough nut to crack when the two nations square off in their quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Hard to separate but Boks edge France on defence, discipline and ... Sport
  2. Boks turn up volume to prepare for Stade de France's deafening din Rugby
  3. ‘Tier 2’ teams made strong case at World Cup for better seat at table Sport
  4. Lacking game time, weak cheekbone — Dupont a threat to Boks: Rassie Rugby
  5. Taking France to a dark place? Squeaky clean Boks think not, says Rassie Rugby
  6. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Flying the Klippies flag and a Pied Peyper Sport

Latest

  1. Kohli, Babar and Co need to give World Cup the boost it desperately needs Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Six of the best: Bafana Bafana smashes Seychelles Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Will Jacques and Rassie’s meticulous planning be enough? Sport
  4. Backrow and scrum battles could decide France vs Boks: Serge Betsen Sport
  5. EDITORIAL | Boks v France: what a nerve-racking 80 minutes it will be from ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...