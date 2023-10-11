While there is consensus France's discipline has improved immeasurably since then, Erasmus was asked if it will be a worthwhile exercise for the Boks to take the hosts to dark, uncomfortable places in Sunday's quarterfinal at the Stade de France.
Taking France to a dark place? Squeaky clean Boks think not, says Rassie
Four years ago Sébastien Vahaamahina's pointed elbow didn't just knock Wales' Aaron Wainwright in the face, but also a seemingly semifinal-bound France out of the Rugby World Cup.
The red card Jaco Peyper showed him in Oita altered the outcome of that match as Wales won 20-19 and it is a point not lost on SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who on Tuesday nodded and said he remembers the game well.
While there is consensus France's discipline has improved immeasurably since then, Erasmus was asked if it will be a worthwhile exercise for the Boks to take the hosts to dark, uncomfortable places in Sunday's quarterfinal at the Stade de France.
“The French are not playing a reckless game where they are on the edge of being too physical or high hits. What they do well is when they get close to a high hit they really show that to the referee.
“They simulate sometimes, a little bit, which is clever and which is sometimes worth it when the referee's comms go down or the TV doesn't work at that specific time. I think they are clever at that, they are good at that. But they are not a team that lives on the dangerous edge,” said Erasmus without using the C-word.
He is shrewd enough not to call the hosts, who will have thousands upon thousands of supporters willing them on, on Sunday, cheats.
“They're straightforward. They don't play with tricks at scrums and mauls, they just physically man up, and those are the teams we respect and want to play against.”
But the Boks also have cleaned up their on-field act. They may yet have some work to do in the way they are perceived.
The Boks are yet to concede a yellow card in this tournament and this did not happen by accident. Erasmus was keen to make the point South Africa have developed more respect for the officials.
“We got it wrong, especially when we had the year off in 2020. Then we went through the [British & Irish] Lions series when communication was tough. Even when we played our 100th game against New Zealand [in Townsville, Queensland] we were in a bubble.
“World Rugby's manager of referees could not be at the Lions series because of Covid-19. It was tough to get better. I guess on both sides it led to frustration.
“He explained a conversation last year that, with respected former referee Nigel Owens, brought fresh insight.
“We don't want people not to like us. It is the reason for us to sometimes do things differently and, in a way, get a response.
“What we learnt from that conversation, no matter if we're right, the respect you show the referee you will get back from that referee, even if he makes mistakes or you make mistakes.”
The Boks adapted their game so referees have a clearer picture of what is unfolding. They'd make the ball more visible.
SA flag to fly for Springboks and Proteas, WADA confirms
“It is difficult to referee a maul and, similarly, if you rely on a scrum it is difficult to referee a scrum. He doesn't have to figure out who is dominant and who's not when there's free-flowing passes and open [play] tries.
“Then the guys worked hard on level change [point of contact in tackle] and wrapping. No cards, and I think we are lying fourth in discipline with penalty count.
“We had to earn the respect back and it shows [now] it works both ways.”
While both teams' discipline has improved, both teams were shown red cards the last time they clashed. Pieter-Steph du Toit received a contentious red for clearing out at the ruck while France captain Antoine Dupont was given his marching orders for an aerial collision.
That match in Marseille lingers in the mind of the Boks.
“It was a fantastic experience,” Erasmus said. “It was one of those matches we've lost that I almost felt most proud afterwards in the change room for the way players made plans.
“To be in that game until the last three, four minutes, definitely helped us, or I hope it helped us, for what we are going to get on Sunday. The biggest thing out of that, and out of my whole rugby and coaching career, is that was probably one of the most intense but delightful situations to be in. I'm sure Sunday is going to be the same.”
