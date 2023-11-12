Sport

Blast from the past: Binder blitzes the field in Valencia to dominate Moto3

Today in SA sport history: November 13

12 November 2023 - 19:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1993 — Wing James Small and No. 8 Tiaan Strauss score two tries each as the Springboks run riot against Argentina in the second Test in Buenos Aires. SA dotted down seven times for a 52-23 victory that gave them a 2-0 series win...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Holyfield stuns Tyson in Las Vegas Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Morne du Plessis leads Boks for the last time Sport
  3. Blast from the past: It’s the Klusener show as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Ndou or die: Mayweather blows away SA title contender Sport
  5. Indian politicians use World Cup for free publicity as general election draws ... Sport
  6. MARK KEOHANE | Double World Cup winning Bok No 8 took time to mature, but boy ... Sport
  7. SA hockey women aim to fire in Paris Sport

Latest

  1. Pirates have a league-winning squad — it’s about addressing challenges: Maela Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Binder blitzes the field in Valencia to dominate Moto3 Sport
  3. Indian politicians use World Cup for free publicity as general election draws ... Sport
  4. Interim Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson exudes calm ahead of his first Soweto derby Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Double World Cup winning Bok No 8 took time to mature, but boy ... Sport

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations