Sport

SA hockey women aim to fire in Paris

The road to the Olympics begins with two tests against Germany in Cape Town later this month

08 November 2023 - 21:50
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Coach Giles Bonnet has ambitious plans, one of which is to make the South African women’s hockey team competitive at the Paris Olympics next year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA men’s and women’s hockey teams book tickets to Paris Olympics Sport
  2. Women’s hockey team in quest for Olympic glory Sport
  3. SA hockey teams on verge of qualifying for Paris Olympics Sport
  4. African teams are tough, warn SA hockey teams before Games qualifier Sport

Latest

  1. SA hockey women aim to fire in Paris Sport
  2. Why Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has a score to settle with Wydad Sport
  3. Former Proteas assistant coach Birrell backs Jansen to bounce back after poor ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Holyfield stuns Tyson in Las Vegas Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | All national sporting codes should be made Springboks Sport

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...