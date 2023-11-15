Sport

‘Stars are aligned’ for Temba Bavuma’s 2023 Proteas in India: Adrian Birrell

The Proteas meet Australia in a World Cup semifinal for the third time, having lost to them in 1999 and 2007

15 November 2023 - 22:01 By Anathi Wulushe

As the stage is set for South Africa in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, where they meet old foes Australia on Thursday, former Proteas assistant coach Adrian Birrell is confident they will fix their woes of not being able to chase down totals in the tournament...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Bavuma improving, but will Proteas consider changing bowling unit for semi? Cricket
  2. STUART HESS | World Cup tour diary: Firecrackers and Fokofpolisiekar light up ... Cricket
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Will the rain be a pain once again for the Proteas? Sport
  4. Nkwe borrows from Barcelona to form Proteas doctrine titled ‘Artistic Hunters’ Sport

Latest

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs should hire Pitso, then leave him alone to do his job Sport
  2. Broos ‘frustrated and angry’ as PSL refuses more rest days for Afcon Sport
  3. ‘Stars are aligned’ for Temba Bavuma’s 2023 Proteas in India: Adrian Birrell Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Morkel ploughs through Aussie batsmen in Perth Sport
  5. As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’ Sport

Latest Videos

Israel supporters gather in Washington DC amid Gaza war
Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...