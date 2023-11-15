‘Stars are aligned’ for Temba Bavuma’s 2023 Proteas in India: Adrian Birrell
The Proteas meet Australia in a World Cup semifinal for the third time, having lost to them in 1999 and 2007
15 November 2023 - 22:01
As the stage is set for South Africa in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, where they meet old foes Australia on Thursday, former Proteas assistant coach Adrian Birrell is confident they will fix their woes of not being able to chase down totals in the tournament...
