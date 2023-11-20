Blast from the past: Boks trounce Scotland to reach record unbeaten run
Today in SA sport history: November 21
20 November 2023 - 21:32
1998 — The Springboks run in five tries to beat Scotland 35-10 at Murrayfield. Winger Pieter Rossouw, flank Bobby Skinstad, centre Andre Snyman, right wing Stefan Terblanche and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen dotted down against a team featuring four debutants. The victory was South Africa’s 16th in a row, overtaking the previous record of 15 achieved from 1994 to 1996. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.