Blast from the past: Boks trounce Scotland to reach record unbeaten run

Today in SA sport history: November 21

20 November 2023 - 21:32
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1998 — The Springboks run in five tries to beat Scotland 35-10 at Murrayfield. Winger Pieter Rossouw, flank Bobby Skinstad, centre Andre Snyman, right wing Stefan Terblanche and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen dotted down against a team featuring four debutants. The victory was South Africa’s 16th in a row, overtaking the previous record of 15 achieved from 1994 to 1996. ..

