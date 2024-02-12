SA rower Bales-Smith makes dramatic comeback from terrifying stabbing
The 27-year-old former Grey High pupil was attacked while cycling and stabbed three times in October last year
12 February 2024 - 20:47
South African international rower Murray Bales-Smith, who excelled in the Buffalo Regatta in East London this past weekend, has shared how he was stabbed while training last year and how that took a toll on his mental state. ..
