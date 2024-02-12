Sport

SA rower Bales-Smith makes dramatic comeback from terrifying stabbing

The 27-year-old former Grey High pupil was attacked while cycling and stabbed three times in October last year

12 February 2024 - 20:47 By Anathi Wulushe and Marc Strydom

South African international rower Murray Bales-Smith, who excelled in the Buffalo Regatta in East London this past weekend, has shared how he was stabbed while training last year and how that took a toll on his mental state. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Bafana coach Broos 'was close to quitting' after France thrashing Soccer
  2. Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari Motorsport
  3. Proteas aim to sustain pressure as history beckons for Black Caps Cricket
  4. ‘A rising superstar is gone’: marathon world record-holder Kiptum mourned Sport

Most read

  1. Tournament ratings: how each player fared as Bafana won Afcon bronze Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Hanley spooks Windies with hat-trick on debut Sport
  3. Sundowns, SuperSport, Pitso, Rulani role players in Broos’ Bafana magic act Sport
  4. How Bafana Bafana made history in Ivory Coast Sport
  5. Bafana coach Broos hits back at critics and takes a victory lap ... as well he ... Sport

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash