‘A rising superstar is gone’: marathon world record-holder Kiptum mourned

“I offer my deepest condolences to his young family. May God comfort you during this trying time.”

KENYA'S PRESIDENT WILLIAM RUTO

“Kelvin Kiptum was a star. Arguably one of the world's finest sportsmen who broke barriers to secure a marathon record.

“He was only 24 yet, as a hero, triumphed in Valencia, Chicago, London and in other top competitions. His mental strength and discipline were unmatched. Kiptum was our future.

“An extraordinary sportsman has left an extraordinary mark in the globe. Our thoughts are with the family and the sporting fraternity. Rest In Peace.”

KENYA'S SPORTS MINISTER ABABU NAMWAMBA

“Kenya has lost a special gem. Lost for words.”

KENYA'S FORMER PRIME MINISTER RAILA ODINGA

“My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero.”