Sport

Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash West Indies

Today in SA sport history: February 27

26 February 2024 - 21:22
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1965 — Joe “Axe Killer” Ngidi beats former world champion Joe Brown of the US on points over 10 rounds at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. “Old Bones” Brown, the world lightweight champion from 1956 to 1962, fought in South Africa on several occasions and faced other local stars including Levi Madi and Enoch Nhlapo. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Red Bull still the team to beat as F1 gears up for longest season ever Motorsport
  2. Klopp puts faith in Liverpool kids to win ‘most special’ trophy of his career Soccer
  3. Johnson apologises to ‘16-million supporters’ after Chiefs’ cup humiliation Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Lara lashes SA bowling attack in Bloem Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Schutte wins slugfest over ‘real life’ Rocky Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Wasim wobbles SA batsmen in East London Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut Sport
  2. Mpengesi plans women’s team for Chippa United in Buffalo City Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana Sport
  4. Bafana’s midfield bull Sithole explains why he’s still in Portugal’s second tier Sport
  5. Top SA swimming coach says Paris Olympics look scary after Doha Sport

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'