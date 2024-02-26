Johnson apologises ‘to the 16 million supporters’ after Chiefs’ cup humiliation

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson apologised to the team’s millions of supporters for yet another trophy disappointment in the club’s humiliatingly long barren spell that is approaching a decade after being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by Milford FC.

Chiefs, battling in sixth place in the DStv Premiership, will go to a ninth season without silverware in 2024-25 after embarrassingly losing 5-4 on penalties to the Motsepe Foundation Championship side after extra time ended at 0-0 at FNB Stadium on Sunday night.

Amakhosi hit the post twice and missed a penalty among a host of other chances they spurned in the last 32 encounter. Milford goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza stopped Ranga Chivaviro’s spot-kick in extra time, and pulled off a string of other saves, then capped his man-of-the-match performance striking the winning penalty in the shoot-out.