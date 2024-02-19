Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana

Today in SA sport history: February 20

19 February 2024 - 20:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1996 — The Proteas smash New Zealand in a World Cup encounter in Faisalabad. They restricted the Kiwis to 177/9, with Stephen Fleming top-scoring with 33 from 79 balls. South Africa, with Hansie Cronje hitting 78 off 64 balls, romped to victory by five wickets with 75 balls remaining. That was South Africa’s first World Cup victory over New Zealand.   ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs ‘a special team and I want us to play special football’: Cavin ... Soccer
  2. Former England captains tear into ‘Bazball or bust’ approach Cricket
  3. ‘They accused me of asking players for money to be in national team’: Broos on ... Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Schutte wins slugfest over ‘real life’ Rocky Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Wasim wobbles SA batsmen in East London Sport
  6. Blast from the past: McCarthy turns on the magic with four goals against Namibia Sport

Most read

  1. Olympic medal hunter Akani Simbine says marriage makes him run faster Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Schutte wins slugfest over ‘real life’ Rocky Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | A storm of young talent is brewing in Cape Town Sport
  4. Here’s young talent Broos can look to as he refreshes Bafana for World Cup 2026 Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | ASG deal: perhaps there’s such a thing as reaching the try ... Sport

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4