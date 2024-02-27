Sport

MARC STRYDOM | If Chiefs can barely respond to an e-mail request, how will they win a trophy?

Their previous longest spell without a trophy was a season. Now it is nine. That is staggering

27 February 2024 - 21:36
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

Nine years is such a long period of underachievement, it is hard to see Kaizer Chiefs suddenly changing ways — or even being able to rectify so much dysfunction that has been allowed to manifest at Naturena — to avoid going to a decade without a trophy next season...

