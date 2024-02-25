Mokwena's team rallied with a big 1-0 win against Pyramids in Cairo on December 19. On Saturday they became the first team in the group to beat Nouadhibou in Mauritania, who had previously won against Pyramids (2-0) and drawn against Mazembe (0-0) at home.
Mokwena hails Sundowns for big win in Nouakchott to reach Caf quarters
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena praised his players for a solid, clinical performance earning the first group stage win in FC Nouadhibou’s back yard on Saturday to qualify for the 2023-24 Caf Champions League quarterfinals.
Sundowns ran out 2-0 winners at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott, Mauritania, thanks to goals by Grant Kekana in the 21st minute and substitute Thembinkosi Lorch, with his first strike for the Brazilians since signing from Orlando Pirates in January, in the 91st.
With a match to go, Sundowns and TP Mazembe, who beat Pyramids 3-0 at home on Saturday, have 10 points in Group A. Nouadhibou and Pyramids have four points.
Downs have impressively bounced back from what seemed a tricky qualification process from the group when they started with a home win against Nouadhibou (3-0) but that was followed by a defeat in Democratic Republic of Congo against Mazembe (1-0) and draw at home to Pyramids (0-0).
Mokwena's team rallied with a big 1-0 win against Pyramids in Cairo on December 19. On Saturday they became the first team in the group to beat Nouadhibou in Mauritania, who had previously won against Pyramids (2-0) and drawn against Mazembe (0-0) at home.
Mokwena hailed his side for another important win against “a very good Nouadhibou that is well coached [by 43-year-old Spaniard Aritz López Garai and has some very good players”.
“Incredible effort from our team and players. I think a good performance all round in the first half with a lot of control and a lot of chances. In the second half we also had a lot of control and lot of chances, and the subs were also very good and bought good energy to the pitch.
“Nouadhibou were good opponents and very competitive. The people of Nouadhibou also received us very well and we’d like to thank them for the hospitality while we’ve been in Mauritania.
“They were worthy opponents, a difficult team. I said before the match it’s a team that hasn’t lost in the group stages at home and hasn’t lost in their league in 12 games at home. So it’s not easy to come here and get this result.”
Sundowns, after a DStv Premiership clash against AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm), meet Mazembe at the same venue on Saturday (3pm) where a win can leave the Brazilians top of the group.
