Soccer

Mokwena hails Sundowns for big win in Nouakchott to reach Caf quarters

25 February 2024 - 12:39
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mohamed Said of FC Nouadhibou is challenged by Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns in their Caf Champions League group match at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Saturday.
Mohamed Said of FC Nouadhibou is challenged by Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns in their Caf Champions League group match at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Saturday.
Image: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena praised his players for a solid, clinical performance earning the first group stage win in FC Nouadhibou’s back yard on Saturday to qualify for the 2023-24 Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

Sundowns ran out 2-0 winners at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott, Mauritania, thanks to goals by Grant Kekana in the 21st minute and substitute Thembinkosi Lorch, with his first strike for the Brazilians since signing from Orlando Pirates in January, in the 91st.

With a match to go, Sundowns and TP Mazembe, who beat Pyramids 3-0 at home on Saturday, have 10 points in Group A. Nouadhibou and Pyramids have four points.

Downs have impressively bounced back from what seemed a tricky qualification process from the group when they started with a home win against Nouadhibou (3-0) but that was followed by a defeat in Democratic Republic of Congo against Mazembe (1-0) and draw at home to Pyramids (0-0).

Highlights of Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 Caf Champions League Group A win FC Nouadhibou in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Mokwena's team rallied with a big 1-0 win against Pyramids in Cairo on December 19. On Saturday they became the first team in the group to beat Nouadhibou in Mauritania, who had previously won against Pyramids (2-0) and drawn against Mazembe (0-0) at home. 

Mokwena hailed his side for another important win against “a very good Nouadhibou that is well coached [by 43-year-old Spaniard Aritz López Garai and has some very good players”.

“Incredible effort from our team and players. I think a good performance all round in the first half with a lot of control and a lot of chances. In the second half we also had a lot of control and lot of chances, and the subs were also very good and bought good energy to the pitch.

“Nouadhibou were good opponents and very competitive. The people of Nouadhibou also received us very well and we’d like to thank them for the hospitality while we’ve been in Mauritania.

“They were worthy opponents, a difficult team. I said before the match it’s a team that hasn’t lost in the group stages at home and hasn’t lost in their league in 12 games at home. So it’s not easy to come here and get this result.”

Sundowns, after a DStv Premiership clash against AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm), meet Mazembe at the same venue on Saturday (3pm) where a win can leave the Brazilians top of the group. 

READ MORE

Sundowns into Caf Champions League quarterfinals with win in Mauritania

Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League for the sixth time in a row.
Sport
20 hours ago

Pirates in Nedbank Cup's last 16 after beating amateurs Crystal Lake 6-0

Orlando Pirates kicked off their defence of the Nedbank Cup with a 6-0 trashing of amateur side Crystal Lake FC at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
23 hours ago

Ramović drops F-bombs describing call with Mokwena, alleges Sundowns boss lied

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović on Thursday made stunning allegations against Rulani Mokwena, dropping the F-bomb repeatedly describing an alleged phone ...
Sport
3 days ago

Why overseas clubs bypass Bafana players

Several agents have told the Sunday Times they are failing to break into big European leagues because they fall short of the criteria top clubs look ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Sundowns to miss Mvala, Mudau in Caf match as Mokwena rues Bafana injuries

Mamelodi Sundowns will play the penultimate round of the Caf Champions League group stage away to Mauritanian side Nouadhibou without some of their ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘Broos apologised’: Mokwena ready for meeting and better relationship with Bafana coach

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos apologised to Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena for rash statements made in the Belgian media, the ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top boxing official gunned down in his driveway Sport
  2. Top Proteas must play opening rounds of CSA T20 Challenge Cricket
  3. ‘I don’t like pap,’ says Bafana coach Broos — but life in SA ‘10 times better ... Soccer
  4. Man City, Arsenal close in on Liverpool, Fulham stun Man United Soccer
  5. Blitzboks miss out on top eight finish in Canada Rugby

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'