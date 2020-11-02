World

Man ‘beats wife to death’ on pavement in China while onlookers do nothing

Authorities register between 40,000 and 50,000 domestic violence complaints a year

02 November 2020 - 19:59 By Cate Cadell

Video footage and pictures that appear to show a man in China beating his wife to death as onlookers did nothing have sparked outrage and raised new questions about domestic violence.

Pictures of the assault first appeared on social media and in domestic news outlets on Sunday and have been shared millions of times...

