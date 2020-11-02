Man ‘beats wife to death’ on pavement in China while onlookers do nothing
Authorities register between 40,000 and 50,000 domestic violence complaints a year
02 November 2020 - 19:59
Video footage and pictures that appear to show a man in China beating his wife to death as onlookers did nothing have sparked outrage and raised new questions about domestic violence.
Pictures of the assault first appeared on social media and in domestic news outlets on Sunday and have been shared millions of times...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.