'He's failing to deal with GBV': Mzansi reacts to Bheki Cele raiding Sandton club

“Bheki Cele is so obsessed with alcohol but silent on gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking.”

This is one of the remarks from people who expressed their dismay with the police minister after he, alongside members of the SA Police Service and Johannesburg metropolitan police department, raided a nightclub, Blackdoor, in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Videos of the raid were shared on social media by government officials. TimesLIVE reported that the manager of the club was arrested for breaking the lockdown regulations.

According to Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, liquor valued at more than R800,000 was seized during the raid.

On social media, many called the raid a “PR exercise” and that Cele was “fighting the wrong crime” instead of the scourge of GBV and human trafficking in SA.