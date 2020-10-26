South Africa

'He's failing to deal with GBV': Mzansi reacts to Bheki Cele raiding Sandton club

26 October 2020 - 12:47
Police minister Bheki Cele led various law enforcement agencies on an operation to bust entertainment venues that were breaking lockdown regulations.
Police minister Bheki Cele led various law enforcement agencies on an operation to bust entertainment venues that were breaking lockdown regulations.
Image: via Twitter

“Bheki Cele is so obsessed with alcohol but silent on gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking.”

This is one of the remarks from people who expressed their dismay with the police minister after he, alongside members of the SA Police Service and Johannesburg metropolitan police department, raided a nightclub, Blackdoor, in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Videos of the raid were shared on social media by government officials. TimesLIVE reported that the manager of the club was arrested for breaking the lockdown regulations.

According to Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, liquor valued at more than R800,000 was seized during the raid.

On social media, many called the raid a “PR exercise” and that Cele was “fighting the wrong crime” instead of the scourge of GBV and human trafficking in SA.

Manager of packed Sandton nightclub Blackdoor arrested after police raid

The manager of the popular Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge in Sandton, Johannesburg, has been arrested for breaking the lockdown regulations, police said.
News
4 hours ago

In a written parliamentary response to the DA last week, Cele revealed that more than 130 police officers have GBV charges hanging over their heads.

The cases include rape, statutory rape, murder, domestic violence, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, contempt of court, malicious damage to property, intimidation, and pointing a firearm.

Cele said most of the cases were reported in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and the Northern Cape. A few were also reported in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, the North West, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Here is a snapshot of what Mzansi had to say:

READ MORE:

Bonang Matheba & other celebs on Bheki Cele’s latest raid: Please keep the same energy for GBV

"Pease keep this energy for gender-based violence," your girl B* said.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

More than 100 police officers on GBV charges, including murder and rape

As many as 139 police officers have gender-based violence (GBV) charges hanging over their heads — and this at just 13 police stations across SA.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News
  2. Cape Town hotel taken to court over R159,000 debt News
  3. PPE fraud findings 'simply garbage': former health MEC Bandile Masuku News
  4. 'You can’t drink with a mask on': Why party animals shun Covid regulations News
  5. Court order has big implications for land expropriation South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
X