Right on cue: Russian Twitter accounts helped QAnon conspiracy in its infancy
Archives show Russian accounts helped spread the bizarre theory from April 2017, say researchers
02 November 2020 - 19:58
Russian government-backed social media accounts nurtured the QAnon conspiracy theory in its infancy, earlier than previously reported, according to interviews with current and former Twitter executives and archives of tweets from suspended accounts.
Researchers said in August that the archives showed Russian accounts had helped spread QAnon in volume, starting in December 2017, but that team did not examine the history of specific QAnon promoters...
