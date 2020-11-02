World

Right on cue: Russian Twitter accounts helped QAnon conspiracy in its infancy

Archives show Russian accounts helped spread the bizarre theory from April 2017, say researchers

02 November 2020 - 19:58 By Joseph Menn

Russian government-backed social media accounts nurtured the QAnon conspiracy theory in its infancy, earlier than previously reported, according to interviews with current and former Twitter executives and archives of tweets from suspended accounts.

Researchers said in August that the archives showed Russian accounts had helped spread QAnon in volume, starting in December 2017, but that team did not examine the history of specific QAnon promoters...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Trump keeps banging mail-ballot drum in final race for battleground states World
  2. Man ‘beats wife to death’ on pavement in China while onlookers do nothing World
  3. Is Putin losing his grasp on ex-Soviet spaces amid Covid-19 chaos? World
  4. Right on cue: Russian Twitter accounts helped QAnon conspiracy in its infancy World
  5. Eye on the world – November 3 2020 World

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears

Related articles

  1. Trump vs Biden: What's at stake in key emerging markets? World
  2. OYAMA MABANDLA | The sisterhood for presidential candidate Joe Biden Opinion & Analysis
  3. Large US early voting surge as Donald Trump and Joe Biden make late push World
  4. Mexico protesters burn Donald Trump effigy, slam US border policy World
  5. US elections: The good, the bad and... Donald Trump! Opinion & Analysis
  6. Bidencare or Trumpcare? Here’s the prognosis for the US economy World
X