US elections: The good, the bad and... Donald Trump!
As the world watches the election of a US president on Tuesday, it’s worth reminding ourselves that that country has (practically) seen them all before. From the horrible to the downright saintly…
01 November 2020 - 00:00
• For the first time in modern history, both major party candidates for the White House are teetotallers. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden both say they've never had a drink.
• In Texas, more people voted early than the state's entire 2016 turnout. By Friday more than 9-million people had cast their ballots and polls showed a near dead-heat in the state, with a slight edge for Trump. Jimmy Carter in 1976 was the last time the state opted for a Democrat...
