World

Black to square one: Google still hasn’t fixed its racial stereotyping problem

It still links searches for black, Asian and Latina girls to porn 10 years after the issue was flagged, raising fresh worries about 'algorithms of oppression'

11 November 2020 - 20:37 By Avi Asher-Schapiro

Nearly a decade has passed since Safiya Noble Googled “black girls” and found the search results were mostly pornographic — a discovery that drove her to explore how algorithms can perpetuate discrimination and inequality.

Google went on to fix that search engine issue, but Noble said the problem is far from solved. Research in 2020 found Google’s advertising platform linked the search phrases “black girls,” “Latina girls,” and “Asian Girls” to adult content ads...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. When will ‘embarrassing’ Trump eventually admit defeat? World
  2. Statue honouring feminist pioneer sinks to nude depths, say critics World
  3. Russia says it’s outdone Pfizer’s shot as mass mink deaths spark fresh Covid ... World
  4. Black to square one: Google still hasn’t fixed its racial stereotyping problem World
  5. K-pop girl band faces a crisis of ‘panda diplomacy’ in China World

Latest Videos

Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrants explained

Related articles

  1. Facebook is getting into the game streaming business with playable adverts GamersLIVE
  2. US revs search engine to find reasons behind Google’s dominance World
  3. Google now lets you hum as a way to search for songs, so we tried 6 proudly SA ... Sci-Tech
  4. Google to pay publishers $1bn over three years for their content World
  5. Ever wondered how Google Maps predicts traffic on your route? Here's the tea Travel
X