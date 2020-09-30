Ever wondered how Google Maps predicts traffic on your route? Here's the tea

Google has shared how it uses artificial intelligence (AI) for its Maps app to predict what traffic will look like throughout the day and the best routes its users should take.

The search engine said it analyses historical traffic patterns for roads over time and combines the database with live traffic conditions to generate predictions and estimate the time of arrival.

Google Maps product manager Johann Lau shared on Tuesday that to improve accuracy, the company partnered with DeepMind, an Alphabet AI research lab.

“This technique enables Google Maps to better predict whether you’ll be affected by a slowdown that may not have even started yet,” he said.

Lau said Google has seen accurate prediction rates on more than 97% of trips.

“If it predicts that traffic is likely to become heavy in one direction, the app automatically finds you a lower-traffic alternative.

“We also look at a number of other factors, like road quality, the size, and directness of a road — a highway is often more efficient than taking a smaller road with multiple stops,” he said.