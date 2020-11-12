Biden backs ‘Ebola Czar’ for top job in new White House administration

President-elect turns to longtime confidant Klain to bring virus-fighting expertise to chief of staff role

Ron Klain was once tapped by Democratic President Barack Obama to safeguard the US from the threat of a lethal virus. As President-elect Joe Biden’s chief of staff, he will take on a similar mission.



In 2014, Obama named Klain to serve as the “Ebola Czar” after an outbreak in West Africa that ended up killing thousands around the globe. All in all, 11 people were treated in the US for the virus and two died...