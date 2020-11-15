World

‘One soldier kept dancing while he shot and later vultures circled’

Witnesses to Lagos protest say soldiers and police shot protesters, but the army denies this and the police are mum

15 November 2020 - 18:33 By Libby George

Nigerian soldiers shot dead peaceful protesters at a demonstration in Lagos last month, trucking away the bodies, said written witness testimonies submitted to a judicial panel on Saturday, which were contradicted by an army general.

“The soldiers kept shooting at random and I saw people falling to the ground, injured or lifeless,” said Dabiraoluwa Ayuku in her testimony...

