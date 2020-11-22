World

Take a leaf out of Asia’s book, Europe, or it will be Covid-19 take three

Special envoy says if the region does not build infrastructure there will be a third wave early next year

22 November 2020 - 17:54 By John Miller

A World Health Organisation (WHO) special Covid-19 envoy predicted a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021 if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections.

“They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months [in the northern hemisphere] after they brought the first wave under the control,” David Nabarro told Swiss newspapers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – November 23 2020 World
  2. Is this the end of the tie? World
  3. Condé Nast hunts for new ways to make money from its titles World
  4. Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania World
  5. Take a leaf out of Asia’s book, Europe, or it will be Covid-19 take three World

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021

Related articles

  1. Europe doesn’t want to ‘see race’, but Covid is a rude awakening World
  2. Herd immunity for Covid-19, or is it just herd mentality in the search for a ... World
  3. Asia at a crossroads in fight against coronavirus as cases surge World
  4. South Korea expands mask requirements as Covid-19 cases grow World
X