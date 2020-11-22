Take a leaf out of Asia’s book, Europe, or it will be Covid-19 take three

Special envoy says if the region does not build infrastructure there will be a third wave early next year

A World Health Organisation (WHO) special Covid-19 envoy predicted a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021 if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections.



“They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months [in the northern hemisphere] after they brought the first wave under the control,” David Nabarro told Swiss newspapers...