Europe doesn’t want to ‘see race’, but Covid is a rude awakening

The reluctance to record data along racial lines hinders efforts for a targeted approach in tackling the virus

Many European countries avoid breaking down data along racial or ethnic lines out of concern over privacy or discrimination, but Covid-19’s outsize impact on black and Asian people has exposed flaws in the approach, some scientists and activists say.



They want more comprehensive data collection across the continent to improve understanding of how and why Covid-19 affects different communities, and thereby help countries tailor testing and care to better protect them...