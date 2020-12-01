How man’s best buddy is putting soul back into disabled children’s lives

Youngsters at a Spanish school can’t see their teachers smile because of masks, which is where Soul comes in

Surrounded by parents and teachers, five children with disabilities in a Spanish special-needs school cannot hide their excitement when Soul the therapy dog walks in wagging her tail.



“What we have noticed a lot during the time of the pandemic is that they pay much more attention to the dog,” special education teacher Meritxell Arias said, as the children laughed and petted the golden retriever, who also appeared to be smiling...