Setting an Eixample: Barcelona to put ambitious ‘green zone’ plan in motion

Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has thrust Spanish city’s urban greening plan into the fast lane

One of Barcelona’s largest parks, named after Spanish painter Joan Miro, is just a stone’s throw from the busy crossroads between Consell de Cent and Rocafort streets, but here you could be mistaken for thinking nature is a million miles away.



That could be about to change under an ambitious new 10-year plan, unveiled by Barcelona City Hall in November, aimed at drastically cutting traffic and expanding green spaces in the central district of Eixample...