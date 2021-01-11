Setting an Eixample: Barcelona to put ambitious ‘green zone’ plan in motion
Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has thrust Spanish city’s urban greening plan into the fast lane
11 January 2021 - 20:01
One of Barcelona’s largest parks, named after Spanish painter Joan Miro, is just a stone’s throw from the busy crossroads between Consell de Cent and Rocafort streets, but here you could be mistaken for thinking nature is a million miles away.
That could be about to change under an ambitious new 10-year plan, unveiled by Barcelona City Hall in November, aimed at drastically cutting traffic and expanding green spaces in the central district of Eixample...
