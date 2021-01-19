Chew on this: when the world eats, the planet suffers
We are forced to see the forest for the trees, as clearing land for agriculture poses a climate threat to the Earth
19 January 2021 - 20:43
Converting large areas of land for farming to boost food supplies increases planet-heating emissions and places a greater burden on poorer nations already bearing the brunt of climate change, researchers warned on Tuesday.
A study led by Arizona State University (ASU) analysed about 1,500 large land deals totalling 37million hectares across Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe showed that clearing the land for farming may have emitted about 2.3 gigatons of carbon emissions...
