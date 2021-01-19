World

Chew on this: when the world eats, the planet suffers

We are forced to see the forest for the trees, as clearing land for agriculture poses a climate threat to the Earth

19 January 2021 - 20:43 By Rina Chandran

Converting large areas of land for farming to boost food supplies increases planet-heating emissions and places a greater burden on poorer nations already bearing the brunt of climate change, researchers warned on Tuesday.

A study led by Arizona State University (ASU) analysed about 1,500 large land deals totalling 37million hectares across Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe showed that clearing the land for farming may have emitted about 2.3 gigatons of carbon emissions...

