How Kenyans are rooting out deforestation as greed threatens their livelihoods
In three decades, the amount of land covered with closed canopy forests has plummeted from 12% to below 2%
30 November 2020 - 19:52
Peter Wainana remembers when the forest near his home outside Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, was so thick with trees and vegetation it was difficult to walk through.
Today, Thogoto forest, on Nairobi’s northwest edge, is dotted with open spaces that locals and environmentalists say have been illegally cleared of trees by loggers and property developers, Wainana said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.