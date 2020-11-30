How Kenyans are rooting out deforestation as greed threatens their livelihoods

In three decades, the amount of land covered with closed canopy forests has plummeted from 12% to below 2%

Peter Wainana remembers when the forest near his home outside Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, was so thick with trees and vegetation it was difficult to walk through.



Today, Thogoto forest, on Nairobi’s northwest edge, is dotted with open spaces that locals and environmentalists say have been illegally cleared of trees by loggers and property developers, Wainana said...