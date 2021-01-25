World

Moz, Zim hit by bigger storms more than any other nation. They need help

It’s time for richer countries to pay more than lip service to assist poorer societies cope with climate change, says summit

25 January 2021 - 19:49 By Megan Rowling

More powerful storms are battering people and economies harder, with the poor suffering the worst losses, an annual climate risk index showed, as leaders were urged to ramp up their response to climate change impacts at a global adaptation summit on Monday.

The index for 2019, from research group Germanwatch, showed Mozambique and Zimbabwe were the two countries hardest-hit by extreme weather. Both were struck by Idai, the deadliest and costliest cyclone recorded in the southwest Indian Ocean...

