Moz, Zim hit by bigger storms more than any other nation. They need help
It’s time for richer countries to pay more than lip service to assist poorer societies cope with climate change, says summit
25 January 2021 - 19:49
More powerful storms are battering people and economies harder, with the poor suffering the worst losses, an annual climate risk index showed, as leaders were urged to ramp up their response to climate change impacts at a global adaptation summit on Monday.
The index for 2019, from research group Germanwatch, showed Mozambique and Zimbabwe were the two countries hardest-hit by extreme weather. Both were struck by Idai, the deadliest and costliest cyclone recorded in the southwest Indian Ocean...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.