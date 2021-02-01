You’ll never walk alone, Captain Tom. We’re praying for you

The World War 2 veteran who raised £33m for Britain’s Covid-19 response is in hospital with the virus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among a host of well-wishers across the UK willing record-breaking fundraiser Capt Tom Moore to pull through after the centenarian was admitted to hospital with Covid-19.



Moore, who raised more than £30m (about R622m) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year’s lockdown, was admitted to hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday...