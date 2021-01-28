We want the shots we've ordered, UK says, as Europe's vaccine row sharpens

Tensions have risen against the backdrop of supply problems from the West's other main vaccine supplier — Pfizer — which announced delivery holdups.

Israel is by far the world leader on vaccine rollout per head of population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Bahrain and the US. Behind them are Italy, Germany, France, China and Russia.

VACCINE CRUNCH?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it would have been a “great pity” if the United Kingdom had stayed in the EU's vaccine programme rather than set up its own plan.

In the northern French region of Hauts-de-France, France's second-most-densely-populated region, several vaccination centres were no longer taking appointments for a first jab.

Anne-Lise Dufour, mayor of Denain, said earlier this week all first injection appointments would be deferred until Feb 7. In several other French regions, some online appointment platforms closed booking options this week

A French health ministry official said current levels of inventory meant centres would be asked to prioritise and focus on second injections only for several days to abide by a 28-day interval between two shots.

AstraZeneca's Soriot told Italy's La Repubblica the problem concerned manufacturing the vaccine itself: He said one site with large capacity was experiencing yield issues with the cell cultures that produce the vaccine in 1,000 or 2,000 litre batches.

He said there had been similar issues in the UK supply chain, but the UK contract was signed three months before the European deal, so there was an extra three months to fix the glitches.

Germany's health minister said on Thursday he expects the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines to continue well into April, as the government faced new criticism over the pace of its vaccination programme.

On Thursday, Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper described the problems around procuring vaccines as a “scandal”.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned against having too national a focus in the coronavirus vaccination debate.

“The pandemic will only be defeated when it is defeated everywhere,” Maas told Reuters in a television interview on Wednesday evening. “It's no use being earlier than others.”