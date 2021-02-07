World

Halt hydroelectric projects, say experts after Himalayan glacier kills scores

Dams evacuated, army and rescue services on standby as glacier sweeps away everything in its path

07 February 2021 - 18:58 By Devjyot Ghoshal and Saurabh Sharma

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

“The actual number has not been confirmed yet,” but 100 to 150 people were feared dead, Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand state, where the incident occurred, said...

