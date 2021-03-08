World

Be warned! Earth is losing ‘a football-field’s worth of rainforest every six seconds’

Since 2002, the Amazon has accounted for half of the destruction, but is the best hope for preserving what remains: study

08 March 2021 - 21:04 By Jake Spring

Humans have degraded or destroyed roughly two-thirds of the world’s original tropical rainforest cover, new data reveals, raising alarm that a key natural buffer against climate change is quickly vanishing.

The loss is also a major contributor of climate-warming emissions, with the dense tropical forest vegetation representing the largest living reservoir of carbon...

