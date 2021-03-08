Be warned! Earth is losing ‘a football-field’s worth of rainforest every six seconds’
Since 2002, the Amazon has accounted for half of the destruction, but is the best hope for preserving what remains: study
08 March 2021 - 21:04
Humans have degraded or destroyed roughly two-thirds of the world’s original tropical rainforest cover, new data reveals, raising alarm that a key natural buffer against climate change is quickly vanishing.
The loss is also a major contributor of climate-warming emissions, with the dense tropical forest vegetation representing the largest living reservoir of carbon...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.