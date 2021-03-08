Feeling trapped, Archie's 'skin tone': Inside Harry and Meghan's explosive sit-down with Oprah

1. ON FEELING TRAPPED AND UNPROTECTED

The dominant theme throughout the interview was the lack of support and protection for the couple from the palace, during their tenure as senior royals and after they stepped down.

Meghan said she had been silenced by “the Firm” — which Elizabeth heads — and that her pleas for help while in distress at racist reporting and her predicament had fallen on deaf ears.

“I just didn't want to be alive any more. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me,” Meghan said, wiping away tears.

The duchess told Winfrey people within the royal institution not only failed to protect her against malicious claims but lied to protect others.

“It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” Meghan said.

She later said she regrets trusting that the institution would protect her.

The prince also spoke of his feelings of being trapped within the royal institution, despite his privileged upbringing.